Three new members elected to Nitro City Council

NITRO, W.Va. — The Nitro City Council will gain three new members when the municipal body’s next term begins at the end of the month.

Cynthia McGill and Joe Murphy will represent Wards 2 and 3, and Emily Barr will represent the city in an at-large council position.

Nitro held its municipal election on Tuesday after it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The election was scheduled for June 2.

Mayor Dave Casebolt ran unopposed and will serve a third term as mayor. Recorder Rita Cox and Councilmembers Donna Boggs of Ward 1 and Michael Hill of Ward 4 also did not face any opponents.

McGill defeated incumbent Bill Racer, and Murphy beat Susan Hogshead Valleau for the Ward 3 seat.

Emily Barr will serve as an at-large member alongside Bill Javins and Andy Shamblin; John Montgomery was not re-elected.

Casebolt said the residents of Nitro should be impressed with all of the candidates, noting their civic involvement in various organizations.

“They were all heavily invested in this town. They were involved in a lot of our events. They were involved in a lot of our planning,” he said. “The citizens of Nitro couldn’t make a wrong choice in this election.”

Casebolt and members of the council will take office on July 30. The citywide canvass will take place Monday at 1 p.m.