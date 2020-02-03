UPDATE: Runway kids found okay

UPDATE: 2:00 p.m. Monday The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department says all three children were found safe not far from the caregiver’s home.

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities are using various resources to try and find three siblings who ran away from their caregiver’s home Monday morning in the St. Albans area.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, surveillance camera footage shows Lucas Holmes, 11, Delaney Holmes, 9 and Kaylena Holmes, 8, leaving the house at about 3:30 a.m. The caregiver reported the children missing an hour later.

Deputies are using bloodhounds from its office and the state Division of Forestry in the search along with the state police helicopter.

The sheriff’s department said both girls were wearing purple jackets and pajamas, and the boy was wearing a blue jacket and pajamas.