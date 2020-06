CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three electoral races remain uncertified, with one contest going to a recount.

Mike Ferrell defeated Jess Bailes in the county Division 7 magistrate race but did not turn in his financial form on time. It is a similar story with Ward Harshbarger, who beat Hollis Lewis in the Division 8 contest.

The Ward 1 race in St. Albans is going to a recount at the request of Judy Watkins Rimmey, who lost to Rob Keiffer by one vote.