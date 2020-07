CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 6,000 Appalachian Power customers are without services Wednesday evening after storms moved through southern West Virginia.

Most of the 6,092 outages were in Kanawha County, which accounted for 4,028 cases. Cabell County had the second-most outages with 725 followed by Wayne County with 449 outages.

The outages in Kanawha County were primarily in north Charleston.

It is unclear when electricity will be restored to impacted areas.