Thousands of people without power following storms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thousands of Appalachian Power Company customers are without electricity after storms passed through West Virginia on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued advisories related to the storms, which brought high winds, heavy rain and some hail.

Appalachian Power reported 23,911 in its West Virginia service area around midnight on Thursday. Most of the outages were from Kanawha County, in which 9,054 customers did not have services. The utility company also reported 2,767 outages in Fayette County and 2,006 outages in Putnam County.

Appalachian Power reported some of the outages are connected to fallen trees.