Thomas Hospitals expanding its coverage of pediatric care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More convenient access to advanced pediatric care is coming to patients in Charleston and southern West Virginia.

In a release put out Friday, WVU Medicine announced a plan to open a new inpatient pediatric unit at Thomas Memorial Hospital.

“The goal of WVU Medicine Children’s is to provide the best possible care to any child who needs it, and we are thrilled to be able to provide that specialty care to families in their home communities and to welcome these outstanding physicians to the WVU Medicine family,” said Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System.

The inpatient pediatric unit, which is planned to open later this year, will be a partner and extension of WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

With that, WVU Medicine is also welcoming two renowned pediatric physicians to their network: Youmna Mousattat, M.D., lead hospitalist for pediatric inpatient services, and Jack Stines, M.D., pediatric cardiologist.

Dr. Mousattat is currently an assistant professor of pediatrics at the WVU School of Medicine with more than 20 years in the practice. Mousattat completed her pediatric residency at the WVU School of Medicine after graduatng from the University of Aleppo in Syria.

Dr. Stines joins the WVU Medicine Children’s faculty from Marshall University. There, he serves as a member of the Division of Pediatric Cardiology and an assistant professor of Pediatrics at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He received his medical degree and completed his Pediatric residency at Marshall, followed by a three-year fellowship in Pediatric Cardiology at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Thomas Hospitals said that they have experienced rapid growth with the addition of a record number of patients and new team members ever since joining WVU Medicine.