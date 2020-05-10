Thomas Health leader sees growing use of telemedicine due to pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As medical facilities continue treatment procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic, the head of Thomas Health System is predicting this period will push more patients and hospitals to utilize telemedicine.

Dan Laufer, the health system’s president and CEO, told WCHS-AM the use of telemedicine has been increased as patients have been unable to see doctors amid the pandemic.

“The convenience factor, the ability to talk to your physician, the ability for the physician to call you in a prescription so long as it’s a mild or moderate issue I think is going to play a big role in the future of health care,” he said. “And I think the pandemic has pushed it into that direction.”

Health care facilities were prevented from providing elective services until late April because of state order.

Thomas Health System has been building its telemedicine services, which has been accelerated because of ongoing health concerns.

“This pandemic has gone on quite a long time, and the use of telehealth has been utilized enough during this time frame that people seem to be getting kind of used to it,” Laufer said. “It may push it quite a ways.”