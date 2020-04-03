Thomas Health laying off hundreds after business shrinks because of coronavirus

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thomas Health announced the temporary layoffs of several hundred workers across its network Friday.

The announcement from the company said “less than 500 employees” will be furloughed beginning Sunday, April 5, in connection with the impact of the coronavirus.

“While the majority of our workforce will continue to work full-time, we have had to take the

difficult step in temporarily furloughing workers who do not have positions directly related to

our most critical needs,” Thomas Health President and CEO, Dan Lauffer said in a news release.

In recent weeks, Thomas Health, which operates Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston and St. Francis Hospital in Charleston and Thomas Health Physician Partners, has eliminated elective and non-emergency surgeries, outpatient procedures and tests while preparing for a possible surge of coronavirus cases.

“This was a very painful decision to make, and I recognize the tremendous sacrifices that staff are making in this time of uncertainty. Given these extraordinary circumstances, this was an action that we had to take to ensure long-term viability of our health system, for our workforce at large and for the communities we serve,” Lauffer said.

Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) President and CEO Dave Ramsey said Thursday on MetroNews “Talkline” CAMC is losing approximately $1 million a day because of reduced patient count and procedures. CAMC has asked workers to take non-paid time off and to share work. It also has a 140-day reserve fund.

Thomas Health isn’t as strong financially as CAMC. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January and is currently reorganizing. Most of the financial problems have been linked to long-term debt.

Lauffer indicated Friday the plan is to call the furloughed workers back to work after the pandemic is over.

“We look forward to welcoming each one of these valued colleagues back to the Thomas Health family as this pandemic resolves and when our services are back to full capacity,” he said.