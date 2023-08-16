This year’s Charleston Sternwheel Regatta brings in $37 million in economic impact data shows

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — This year’s Charleston’s Sternwheel Regatta is bringing record-breaking figures of $37.2 million in the economic impact it leaves behind. It also drew in a total of 220,000 attendees to the capitol city.

City officials met with the Sternwheel Regatta Commission and the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau Wednesday to look at the data the CVB collected over the course of the five-day event which took place June 30 to July 4.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said the return on investment figures exceeded expectations, totalizing in at over 6 million from last year’s $31 million.

“The numbers are incredible,” Goodwin said, “We knew we were going to have good numbers, but we did not anticipate we would get higher numbers than last year, what we thought was if we maintain and we kept close to the numbers that we had last year that would be a huge success.”

The data also showed 20% of Regatta attendees traveled over 50 miles away to come to the event, with some of the top origin markets for visitors being not only the Charleston-Huntington metro areas, but Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Parkersburg, West Virginia and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Washington D.C was the second largest origin market for visitors bringing in 86% of visitors alone.

President of CVB Tim Brady said the D.C market is a huge investment for the capitol city.

“People from the D.C market spend more money, we know through our research that the D.C visitor on average spends 44% more than from other origin markets, so they have disposable income, and they’re coming here to spend money and have a good time, and that’s what we want, we want economic growth,” Brady said.

Additional figures based on the CVB’s data show the Regatta directly supported nearly 8,000 local jobs.

Brady said they were able to track where the visitors were coming from through anonymous third-party cell phone and credit card data based on their zip codes.

He said this the data they collected will help them plan for future Regattas and similar events.

“When we look and see where our visitors are coming from it’s always easier to fish where the fish are, so if we know we’re getting people from D.C, from Baltimore, from Cincinnati, we’ll put more effort into marketing from those areas and we’ll get more people from those areas,” Brady said.

This year was the second year of the Regatta after it was revived in 2022. The event originally got its start in the 1970s and ran through 2009.

Upon its return this year it featured big name entertainment acts including Flo Rida, Better Than Ezra and Kool & the Gang.

Goodwin said they weren’t sure what to expect after changing it from Labor Day Weekend but every year they learn how to make it better, with next year now having more motivation to make it the best.

“It takes about three years to get it right, you have to do something about three years, you don’t do it exactly right the first year, the second year you correct the mistakes made in the first year, but by the third year you’re cookin,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin said they took the city funds with the Regatta and reinvested in them as the largest return on investment yet for the city.

Plans are already underway for the third-year Regatta return but event officials are still not sure when the set date for it will be yet.