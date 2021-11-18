Third mental evaluation coming in Loudendale double murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The question of whether a Kanawha County man who allegedly murdered his parents last year is competent to stand trial remains unanswered.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit granted a motion Thursday to allow of a third psychological evaluation of Takano Kambara.

Kambara, 27, in charged with killing his parents last New Year’s Eve in their Loudendale home.

Tabit, in granting the motion by the prosecution Thursday for a third exam, said the doctors conducting the first two exams reached different conclusions on competency.

“We have a finding of competency this summer and then four months later a finding that he’s not competent,” Tabit said.

The latest conclusion of incompetence came from a doctor hired by the defense.

The prosecution will use Dr. David Clayman for the third exam, Petry said.

“I’ve spoken with him and he’s agreeable with taking that on,” Petry said.

Petry also asked Tabit to conduct a full evidentiary hearing once Clayman’s report is finished.

Tabit said she’ll make that decision later.

“Depending on what he (Clayman) has to say, we’ll make a determination then as to whether or not an evidentiary hearing is going to be necessary,” Tabit said.

Paintings tossed along Kanawha State Forest Drive last New Year’s Eve alarmed neighbors of Tsukasa and Claudette Kambara. Deputies were dispatched to the scene. Investigators believe the couple was killed in their bed. They had suffered multiple lacerations.

Kambara remains in the South Central Regional Jail without bail.

Judge Tabit has sealed the first two psychological reports.