Third drive-up testing site opening Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will host a third community drive-up testing event this Friday.

The event, to be held at Bible Center Church in Charleston, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The health department is inviting daycare workers to be tested, even if they are not showing symptoms.

Daycare workers will have to say where they work when they make an appointment.

The two agencies held a drive-up testing event Tuesday at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School.

People interested in making an appointment should call 304-348-1088. Bible Center Church is located at 100 Bible Center Way.