Third conviction in Kane Roush murder

POMEROY, Ohio — A Kanawha County man has been convicted of murdering former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush in an Easter 2021 shooting in Pomeroy, Ohio.

A Meigs County, Ohio jury on Tuesday found Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, guilty on six charges including murder, burglary and tampering with evidence.

Charleston resident Jaquan Hall was also convicted of murder in a September trial. A third defendant, Richard Walker, 21, of Charleston, previously pleaded guilty to charges. Both Hall and Nelson will be sentenced on Nov. 14.

Roush, 25, was an all-state football player at Wahama High school and then later played at University of Charleston.

Roush was found shot on April 4, 2021 near a Pomeroy apartment building.