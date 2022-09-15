The tide is turning at Nitro under the leadership of James McKinney

NITRO, W.Va. – The Nitro Wildcats have not been known for their recent success. Nitro is off to its best start in 15 years following a 2-1 start to the 2022 season.

The Wildcats saw success in the 1990s and early 2000s under Little Burdette and Scott Tinsley, including the school’s only state championship in 1998 against Morgantown, 69-52.

However, finding wins has been at a premium for Nitro following its last winning season in 2007, but that narrative is beginning to shift for head coach James McKinney.

McKinney is in his second season as the Wildcats’ head football coach. He and his team have posted more wins this year than the previous two seasons combined, and McKinney has Nitro ranked in the top 11 in the first edition of the WVSSAC rankings.

“It all starts in the weight room during the off-season, and our guys have started to buy in these last couple of years,” McKinney said. “That is where you see a lot of improvement by having kids showing up and the older guys bringing the younger ones under their wings. Not only what I expect but the players expect from one another, and that is getting into the weight room.”

He is seeing his guys have more pep in their steps, and he can tell that the energy level continues to increase heading into week four. McKinney was a guest on the Thursday edition of the Kanawha Valley Sports Report.

“We have a young team,” McKinney noted. “We have a lot of first- and second-year students. We have only seven juniors and seniors. Our guys are young and eager to learn. It seems like one of these teams that get along, wants to get better together, and they like seeing each other be successful.”

McKinney knows that there are growing pains when dealing with a young team.

“The in-game is the obvious con. As far as pros, they are eager to learn, and you get to mold them the way you want them to be,” McKinney noted. “They are learning our system and catching on quickly.”

The Wildcats’ upper-level students have not shied away from assuming the leadership or on-field coaching roles, which has been a bright sign for McKinney’s squad this season.

“When you have a player-led team, that is when you know you are heading in the right direction,” McKinney said. “If the coaches always preach to do the right thing, then you probably have a mediocre team.”

Nitro’s offense has seen a lot of improvement. The Wildcat offense has seen the most apparent difference from where they were a season ago. Nitro is averaging 26-points through its first three games after posting five points per contest a season ago.

“Collin Beckner, offensive line coach, and Austin Lowe, offensive coordinator, have worked well together,” McKinney noted. “We have all sat down and discussed what we will do week-to-week work best for us. Those two have come up with great game plans, and I couldn’t be happier for them. What we do for the kids makes it fun for them on the field. It is like playing basketball on a football field by how much we are spread out.”

The Wildcats will make the trek over to Chapmanville Friday evening and try and go for their third win. McKinney expects a battle throughout all four quarters against the Tigers, who are off to their best start in seven seasons.

“We have to tackle better this week,” McKinney stated. “We did a poor job of tackling last week. They have a strong running back and a dual-threat quarterback that can sling it. The quarterback can also pull it back and run it as well. It makes it difficult to defend what they have. We have to be aggressive and get guys on the ground this week.

“We had too many arm tackles last year. I told our guys that they are men now and playing against men. We are not in middle school anymore.”