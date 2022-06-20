The Spinners to replace the Temptations at Charleston Sternwheel Regatta

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Concert goers who plan on attending the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta later this month will no longer see the Temptations perform.

The Regatta on Monday announced changes to the concert lineup which includes the removal of the Temptations from Friday night’s show because the group has canceled part of their summer tour, which includes the Capital City on July 1.

Bryan Hughes, a member of the Charleston Regatta Commission, told MetroNews they plan to replace them with The Spinners, which will bring a similar Motown sound.

“The Temptations couldn’t fulfill their contract, so we’ve replaced them with The Spinners,” Hughes said. “Some of their original songs hit the charts back in the 70s and 80s. They’re a great Motown sound that’s a perfect replacement for the Temptations.”

The Spinners are a Detroit-based American rhythm and blues vocal group that has been performing over the last six decades. The group had a string of hit singles and albums during the 1960s and 1970s. In 1980, the single, “Working My Way Back to You,” was topping Pop and R&B charts giving the group its 12th gold record.

The Love Trippin’ album’s release included “The Cupid Medley,” one of the fastest-selling records in The Spinners’ career. The follow-up album, Labor of Love, featured such stand-out tunes as “Yesterday Once More,” and “Long Live Soul Music.”

The Spinners will open for the Four Tops on Friday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m at Haddad Riverfront Park.

Hughes said music is an important part of the Regatta experience.

“People come to see the concerts,” he said. “When you have Everclear’s 30th anniversary tour, Martina McBride, the Four Tops, the Spinners and Rick Springfield, everybody comes for some Class A music.”

Preparations for the Regatta are well underway. Hughes said the boats move in later this week.

“We’re ready to put the stage together, the jumbo trons, there’s going to be a carnival all the way to the stuff at Magic Island for kids. We’re excited,” he said.

The Regatta runs June 30 through July 4.