The Professional Bowlers Association is coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 80 PBA members from all over the country are bringing their shoes and bowling ball to Charleston for the weekend.

The Professional Bowlers Association will hold the PBA50 C Adam Toney Tire Pros Central/South Open Friday through Sunday at Galaxy Lanes in Charleston.

88 bowlers, some PBA hall-of-famers, come to the capital city representing 17 states.

Long-time pro and host of the event Jerry Maxwell has seen a lot of bowling in his days, but calls this the biggest event the bowling alley, and the city, has ever seen.

“I’ve run many tournaments in the Charleston area, but not of this magnitude,” Maxwell said.

The event is a Central & South Region event and will count for points in those two regions. Participants of the PBA event must be a USBC member, and be 50 years or older.

“All bowlers are professionals, bowling in like a veterans tour if you will,” Maxwell said.

It’s the time first time ever that the PBA has held an event in Charleston. Maxwell said it’s a tremendous event not only for the bowling alley, but for the community and surrounding areas.

“It’s good for the community and it’s good for our sport in the Kanawha Valley,” said Maxwell.

Anyone interested in attending the weekend event won’t have to pay to get in. Maxwell said the event is free of charge but donations would be greatly appreciated.

“Anybody that’s just a recreational bowler or a avid league bowler needs to come in and watch,” Maxwell said. “There’s certainly enough to learn from so many different styles of professional bowlers.”

Friday at Galaxy is a practice round taking place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. A Pro-Am happens after that, beginning at 6:30.

On Saturday, qualifying rounds will take place all day. The top 28 bowlers out of 88 will stick around for more bowling on Sunday. The first ball hits the lanes at 9 a.m.

Cashers Round play gets going at 9 a.m. Sunday, then bracket play starts at noon.

1st Place is projected to pay $2,000.