The new Herbert Hoover High School building will be ready for students

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Operation move Herbert Hoover High School students into their new building is a go.

Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams received word this week that the school is ready for students for the first day of school, Friday, August 18.

“As of right now, everything is a go,” Dr. Williams said Monday during a special session meeting with school board members.

Dr. Williams said he has been in recent discussion with Herbert Hoover High School Principal Mike Kelley, who said school officials are going through final cleaning procedures inside the building this week.

Williams also said a superintendents meeting is planned for Friday of this week between him and local principals and staff at the new high school building.

Most of the outdoor landscaping is complete or getting real close to finished. All outside asphalt paving is expected to be done Friday, August 11, according to Williams. Concrete work is expected to be finished before that on Wednesday.

Teachers report to Herbert Hoover High School Monday, August 14.