The Mountain launches on 98.7

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — True Classic Rock has hit the airwaves in Charleston.

WCST-FM, 98.7 The Mountain, launched its programming Monday morning.

The WVRC Media-owned station features legendary Charleston disc jockey “Steve Animal” in morning drive.

“Charleston has long needed a local station that plays true classic rock. The Mountain will do just that,” Program Director Crash Poteet said. “When we decided to make this move the first name that came to mind was Steve Animal.”

The Mountain will be community focused, according to WVRC Media Senior Vice President & Market Manager Joe Parsons.

“WVRC Media has long been focused on helping our local communities and the businesses within those communities to grow and prosper,” Parsons said. “This radio station is just another extension and investment on our part to continue those efforts in Charleston.”

The Mountain also streams live for free at 987themountain.com.

The station is also on Facebook.