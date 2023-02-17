The Judds: The Final Tour comes to Charleston Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Wynonna Judd is performing at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Saturday as part of The Judds: The Final Tour.

The tour honors the passing of her mom, Naomi Judd, and will consist of all of The Judds songs.

On-air personality for 96.1 KWS Superstar Country, Chappel, said the concert would be emotional.

“It’s going to be sad, but there are more things to come from Wynonna because she’s going to do her solo thing, so hopefully, there will be other things to come up; I’m not sure if she’s going to stop playing or singing any of The Judds music,” she said. ” Wynonna cries, especially when she’s singing songs and stuff, but on this tour, she’s got Martina McBride and Tanya Tucker, so those ladies along will help brighten her up.”

Chappel said The Judds had a special connection.

“It was mother and daughter, and when mother and daughter sing together, they blend together; they had a lot of drama growing up in their life, so they share that, but they loved each other,” she said.

Chappel said that everyone would be singing along with Wynonna.

“I know everyone in that crowd is going to know every single Judd song,” she said.

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and will cap off a big concert week in Charleston. Country music superstar Carrie Underwood performed Tuesday night.

The tour will finish next week on Feb. 25 in Hollywood, FL.

Story by Chayce Matheny