The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council announces new cookie

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council is starting its cookie season this January.

Starting on Jan. 19, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores, Toffee-tastics and Adventurefuls will be available.

CEO for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Beth Casey says there will be a new cookie this year.

“There is a brand new cookie this year called the Raspberry Rally, and if you love the Thin Mints, it’s going to be the same shape, same color but just pink inside instead of Thin Mint,” she said. “They are only going to be available online, and you’ll have to wait until Feb. 27.”

Casey added cookie season allows the Girl Scouts how to operate a business.

“Cookie season is a wonderful time of the year when Girl Scouts learn how to operate their own business, and our community rallies together to support them and enjoy treats at the same time,” she said.

Story by Chayce Matheny