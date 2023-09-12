The Cottage at Northgate now open for number of different events

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The doors are now being opened up to a new place to celebrate and do business on the outskirts of downtown Charleston.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at The Cottage at Northgate, a 9,000 square foot event venue resting on 12 acres that’s reserved for parties, reunions, work gatherings, bridal showers, weddings, and more.

The Cottage Owner and President Tricia Kingery said it’s an extension of Kingery and Company, a consulting firm which helps nonprofit organizations through planning, training, marketing, fundraisers and outreach.

“As an outgrowth of that I found that I wanted to have a place where I wanted to go to work everyday, and that I felt nonprofits would feel peaceful, productive and appreciated in these walls,” said Kingery.

Kingery’s vision of a space for non-profits and community members to hold meetings and events first began with The Retreat four years ago. Also located in Northgate, she said it’s a more intimate setting than the new venue.

“It’s more of a woodland feel, this is more what I call the “Sunshine,” it’s more of a modern farmhouse and the layout of it is much more on a grander scale to allow for more things to happen,” she said.

Kingery said within The Cottage there is number of different areas for multiple kinds of events.

One room is a big, open space known as Honeysuckle Hall for larger events such as weddings, bridal showers and baby showers. There’s also multiple individual rooms set aside that are especially ideal for work-related events, such as corporate retreats, board meetings and staff trainings.

Kingery said on the back part of the building they even actually rent out affordable suits devoted to nonprofit office space.

Some of the non-profit tenants operating at The Cottage so far include the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the West Virginia Association of Rehabilitation Facilities, and the National Association of Social Workers.

Kingery said she expects opening up the venue to the public Tuesday will attract more nonprofit agencies to set up shop there, which has been her goal since starting the venture several years ago.

“I like to create opportunities for growth, and change and economic impact, and I think this what that’s a culmination of some of my childhood dreams of hosting a place and also bringing out the best in West Virginia,” Kingery said.

She said people can now book their events by visiting The Cottage online.