The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show | Learn more

Clay Travis

Clay Travis is co-host of “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” a three-hour talk radio program available on hundreds of radio stations nationwide. Joined by Buck Sexton, the duo broadcasts Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET – the legendary timeslot held by “The Rush Limbaugh Show” for more than three decades.

Each day on the program, Travis and Sexton carry on a new form of broadcast excellence in the tradition of the late radio icon as they tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and current events with intelligence and humor. Together, they guide listeners through the latest headlines and hot topics with fun and entertaining conversations and opinions.

Travis previously hosted FOX Sports Radio’s industry-leading weekday morning-drive program, Outkick the Coverage with Clay Travis, which launched in 2016 and was broadcast on more than 350 stations nationwide. Based in Nashville, Tenn., the program featured Travis’ informed, outspoken, fearless and often funny commentary on the latest sports headlines, as well as interviews and listener interaction.

In 2019, Travis launched Wins & Losses with Clay Travison the iHeartPodcast Network.



The program features candid, in-depth conversations with the biggest names in sports, entertainment, business and beyond, who discuss their inspiring journeys to success, including their wins and losses along the way.

The founder of the wildly popular OutKick.com also hosts the top-ranking Outkick The Show webcast, which is streamed live on Facebook, and is then turned into an audio-only podcast. Millions of fans consistently watch/listen to Outkick the Show, making it one of the most-watched and longest-running daily sports shows on both platforms.

Additionally, Travis co-hosts FS1’s first-ever, daily gambling TV show Lock It In alongside Rachel Bonnetta, “Cousin Sal” Iacono, and Todd Fuhrman.

In July of 2007, Travis published his first book Dixieland Delight, a critically-acclaimed chronicle of his 2006 tour of all 12 Southeastern Conference football stadiums and his entertaining fan experiences at every stop. The Nashville native and former lawyer previously wrote columns for CBSSports.com for four years before joining Deadspin as an editor in 2008.

During fall of that year, he began his second book, On Rocky Top: A Front-Row Seat to the End of an Era, an all-access tell-all documenting the University of Tennessee football program over the course of its season. His third book, Republicans Buy Sneakers, Too: How the Left is Ruining Sports with Politics, was released by Harper Collins in September 2018.

After spending 2009-2011 as a columnist for AOL FanHouse, Travis launched Outkick The Coverage, then an SEC-centric news and opinion blog, in July 2011. Gaining strong traction through the world of social media, Outkick became an internet phenomenon, attracting an average of two million unique visitors each month. He also co-hosted the top-rated 3HL on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville for five years.

A graduate of George Washington University as well as Vanderbilt Law School, Travis is married with three children, and lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is co-host of The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, a three-hour talk radio program available on hundreds of radio stations nationwide. Joined by Clay Travis, the duo broadcasts Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET – the legendary timeslot held by The Rush Limbaugh Show for more than three decades.

Sexton also hosts “Hold the Line” from 7 to 8 p.m. ET on The First, a digital-first TV network available on more than 14 platforms, including Pluto TV, STIRR, Roku, Fire TV, and others.



Sexton previously hosted The Buck Sexton Show, a three-hour weekday talk radio program syndicated by Premiere Networks on more than 200 stations nationwide. Sexton also hosted a live weekday program on iHeartRadio’s 710 WOR in New York from February 2020 through June 2021.

In addition to his radio shows, Sexton appears frequently on Fox News Channel and other outlets as a political commentator and national security analyst. He has also served as a guest host for The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Sean Hannity Show and The Glenn Beck Program.

Prior to joining Premiere Networks in February 2017, Sexton was a political commentator for CNN. During that time, he also served as national security editor for TheBlaze.com and hosted The Buck Sexton Show on TheBlazeTV and TheBlazeRadio.

Sexton previously served as a CIA officer in the Counterterrorism Center (CTC) and the Office of Iraq Analysis. He completed tours of duty as an intelligence officer in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as other hotspots around the globe, and led intelligence briefings for senior U.S. officials including President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney. Sexton also served in the New York Police Department (NYPD) Intelligence Division working on counterterrorism and counter-radicalization issues.

A native of New York City, Sexton is the author of Occupy: America Spring, a behind-the-scenes exploration of Occupy Wall Street, including the radical roots and revolutionary goals that lie beneath the not-so-ragtag movement. He holds a B.A. in Political Science from Amherst College. Fans can follow Sexton on Facebook, or @BuckSexton on Twitter and Instagram.

