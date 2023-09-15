The City of Charleston Parks and Recreation director talks Dog Swim events, upcoming Halloween activities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston Parks and Recreation Department has a couple of major events in store as the fall season officially starts to kick into gear.

With the summer winding down, the city’s parks and rec are giving people the opportunity to bring their canine friends in for a dip at the local pools.

The department’s annual Dog Swim events kicked off last week in Kanawha City and will go on throughout the rest of the month of September.

Parks and Rec director Rashaun Poore came on WCHS Radio’s 580 Live this week to talk about the Dog Swim.

“Litterally, people just come to the pool, they bring their dogs, and they just let their dogs come in and swim,” said Poore.

The next three Dog Swim events will be held at the Martin Luther King Community Center, the North Charleston Community Center, and Cato Park.

This Friday, September 15 it will take place at Martin Luther King Community Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 16 from noon until 4 p.m.

Friday, September 22 it will be held at the North Charleston Community Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 23 from noon until 4 p.m.

Then, on Friday, Sept. 29 the event will be held at Cato Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 30 from noon until 4 p.m.

Pet supply donations will be accepted at the events on behalf of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Society.

Poore said there’s also another big event in store at Cato Park for Halloween.

She said on Saturday, October, 28 they will be bringing back a haunted trail to the park which hasn’t been done in several years.

They are currently in the planning stages of the trail and she couldn’t reveal many more details other than that, but she said the different community centers will also be having their usual Halloween activities for the kids, as well, such as trunk-or-treat events.

Poore said they try to do something different for Halloween every year, as well as any events they hold throughout the year, and they work closely with departments from surrounding communities to make sure the events are evenly spaced-out with their’s and stay unique to the area.

“You don’t want to overlap, you want to try to get the timing right, so we try to reach out to our sister, brother cities to see what they have going on, and we want to try to do something different as well so we can bring different things to the community,” said Poore.

They will be updating their website and their Facebook page at Charleston WV Parks and Recreation regularly to bring people more information on the coming events.