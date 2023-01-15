Charleston Restaurant Week is back in the Capitol City for 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Restaurant Week is back in the Capitol City

There will be 14 restaurants participating in the event set for Jan. 30-Feb. 4 offering a three-course meal, appetizer, entrée and dessert – from a selected menu for a set fee per person.

The restaurants participating in this year’s event include 1010 Bridge Restaurant, Chop House, Adelphia Sports Bar and Grille, Jeff’s Curbside, Ristorante Abruizzi, The Pitch of KC, Soho’s at the Capitol Market, Lookout Bar and Grill, D.T. Prime, Ichicban, Tidewater Grill, Bricks and Barrels, Black Sheep Burritos, Bridge Road Bistro and Catering.

The President of Buzz Food Service and a founder of Charleston Restaurant Week, Dickinson Gould, said restaurants are going to be putting out their best.

“Some people are going to come to the restaurant for the time as a result of the promotion, and they want those first-timers to try the absolute best of what that restaurant has to offer,” he said.

Gould added this is an opportunity for the community.

“This is the week to try something new and support local business, and I guarantee you’re going to be happy and impressed with the result,” he said.

They are also hosting a blind date event with dinner during the week for those 18 and older.

There is a sign-up form on their Instagram (@cwvrestweek). The requirement of the blind date event includes following their Instagram account and sending the Charleston WV Restaurant Week Committee video and photos of the date.

The Committee will cover the meals for the date.

Story by Chayce Matheny