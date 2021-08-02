‘The Beat’ gives away backpacks during annual Backpack Attack

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hundreds of Kanawha Valley families gathered at Appalachian Power Park on Monday to receive backpacks and other school supplies for the upcoming school year.

WRVZ-FM, “98.7 The Beat,” held its annual Backpack Attack, in which volunteers gave away 500 backpacks and other items students need for classes. West Virginia Radio Corporation owns WRVZ-FM and WCHS-AM.

Allie and Madison Holstein were among the children waiting for school supplies; Madison, who will be starting classes at South Charleston Middle School, noted she was afraid about possibly missing classes.

“I’ve never experienced going to different classes every hour,” she said.

Allie said she was eager to start classes at Alum Creek Elementary School.

“I like meeting new friends and learning,” she said.

Madison and Allie share a love of reading; both named it their favorite subject.

“I like how I can just let go of all my worries and go into their world,” Madison said. “I’m reading the ‘Twilight’ series right now, and every time something interesting happens, I feel like it’s me.”

“You get to read new books,” Allie noted.

Public schools in the WCHS-AM listening area will start the school year beginning next week:

— Kanawha County Schools, Aug. 9.

— Fayette County Schools, Aug. 16.

— Boone County Schools, Aug. 19.

— Putnam County Schools, Aug. 24.