The annual food truck festival is this weekend in Putnam County

ELEANOR, W.Va. — Art, live music, cornhole and a variety of food are going to fill up the weekend schedule in Putnam County during a unique festival of events.

The Putnam County Convention Center and Visitors Bureau, Chamber of Commerce, and the Town of Eleanor will host the 4th annual West Virginia Food Truck Festival. The event is set for this Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. at Eleanor Park and Fairgrounds.

The Sodapop Gypsies band out of Bellington and the Heavy Hitters out of Huntington will be performing classic, contemporary and funk music at this year’s festival, as well as other local singer and songwriters and groups from across the region.

However, Putnam County CVB representative Kelli Steele said the main focus is of course, the many food trucks and everything they’re offering on their menus.

“BBQ, sandwiches, ice cream, seafood, shaved ice, lots of different flavors,” she said.

Steele said the Country Roads Tap Co. will also be there again serving up their famous craft beer.

She said food truck numbers are up this year with over 20 vendors registered so far, and a variety that’s expected to satisfy everyone’s taste.

“We have everything from like your traditional fair-style concessions, from like Kevin and Katheleen’s Snack Shack, all of the way up to Lobster Trappin,’ so an actual lobster and seafood truck,” said Steele.

Steele said after last year’s influx of festival-goers and sold out food trucks, the CVB has worked hard this year to accommodate both the vendors and the hungry crowds.

“We have worked very hard for months this year to try to get our food truck registration out to accommodate those crowds, there’s always a balance, because, you don’t want to have to have guests wait too long in line, but you also want your food trucks to be profitable, and we’ve had many food trucks come back year after year,” Steele said.

Bamboo Bridge, a transitional housing program working to bridge the gap in homelessness for young adults will be the nonprofit organization partner at the festival this year.

The event is free to the public and food truck vendor registration is still available up until the day of the festival. Steele said dogs on leashes are also welcome.

People can find the full list of food trucks and more information about the event by visiting WV Food Truck Festival on its website or on the Facebook page.