The 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta is here

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Back like it never left.

After a lengthy hiatus, the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta made its return to the capital city in 2022, exceeding expectations for just about everyone involved.

In its 2023 campaign, vendors, setup crews, and attendees are thinking this year could be just as big, if not bigger.

The five-day festival that overtakes Kanawha Boulevard begins Friday, June 30 and lasts until Tuesday, the Fourth of July. More than 20 boats are already docked up on the river at Haddad Riverfront Park, at least 40 food and drink vendors are set up, and the music stage is awaiting its performers.

Some vendors unfortunately missed out on Regatta’s return to Charleston last year, Randy Morgan, however, did not.

Morgan is the President of the Charleston Police Department Association. They have a tent set up on Kanawha Boulevard ready to serve pulled pork sandwiches, tater tots, and new this year, frozen tea slushies.

Morgan said he was glad to see the Regatta was coming back for 2023 after a successful setup last year.

“Last year was amazing,” he said. “It was way more than we ever expected.”

Morgan said they had only been doing fundraisers and setting up their tents for a few months when the Regatta came back last year. They get involved with the Regatta to support all of the programs that the police department has in the community.

“We’re tickled to death that it’s back” Morgan added.

One of those that wishes they were a part of the 2022 Regatta was Octavia Cordon, who is with Phat Daddy’s on Da Tracks this year, set up in a prime spot, not too far from the music stage at the corner of Kanawha Boulevard and Capitol Street.

Cordon saw the pictures last year. The crowds blew her away.

“We missed out on a big opportunity last year, so we definitely wanted to be in line for this years,” Cordon said. “It was such a great crowd with nonstop action.”

Phat Daddy’s is located in the Elk City area of Charleston. Cordon said they’ve only been there for about a year and a half. She’s happy and thankful that they can showcase their business to the city through an event like the Regatta.

“Big shoutout to the mayor and her staff for putting together such an awesome event, and making a way for small businesses like ours to be out here,” said Cordon.

Also new to the Regatta scene is Clawson Concessions, who have at least four pop-up carnival attractions lined on Kanawha Boulevard.

Jeanie Clawson said it was actually a last minute decision for them to attend the Regatta and offer their games and prizes. She said Clawson Concessions has been around for many years, started by her father-in-law. The family business which operates mainly in the summer time has done plenty of fairs and festivals from Ohio all the way down to Florida, some of them as long as two weeks.

“It’s a lot of stress and hardly any sleep, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Clawson said.

The full music lineup for the 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta:

Friday, June 30: The Crunch at 6:30 p.m., Better Than Ezra at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 1: RedLine at 6:30 p.m., Flo Rida at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 2: Santa Cruz at 6:30 p.m., Kool & the Gang at 8 p.m.

Monday, July 3: Kate Boytek at 6:30 p.m., Jo Dee Messina at 8 p.m.

For more information and a complete schedule of events at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, visit charlestonregatta.com.