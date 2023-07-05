The 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta ends on a high note

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The city of Charleston said goodbye to this years Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, while also promptly celebrating Independence Day with plenty of American-themed festivities.

The five-day Regatta festival was capped off Tuesday with a phenomenal fireworks show right along the Kanawha River, going hand-in-hand with the Fourth of July celebration.

Before the fireworks ended the night, the afternoon began with the inaugural Tudor’s Biscuit World hot dog eating contest.

Unfortunately due to rain, the contest had to be shortened to three minutes with a handful of contestants choosing to compete in the newest Regatta event, taking down as many hot dogs as they could.

The winner was Kenna, West Virginia native Patrick Racer. Racer downed 7 hot dogs in the three minute window and at no point during the competition did he think he was winning.

“I had no idea I won, the guy beside me told me I was doing good, but I still couldn’t tell,” Racer said. “I’m just happy I won.”

Racer prepared for the competition at home by dipping the hot dogs in water, a technique used by the competitive eaters at Coney Island every Fourth of July, but he wasn’t too fond of that.

“I tried dipping the bun in the water but that was disgusting,” he said. “I thought I could just eat them as fast I could but you have to eat the hot dog first and then soak the bun. I knew that was the only way I could win.

Now, Racer said he’ll look to defend his crown, hoping that the contest comes back for next year’s Regatta.

“Hopefully we do it again next year and someone can come challenge me,” said Racer, who added that he has a lot more respect now for competitive eaters, including the greatest of them all in Joey “Jaws” Chestnut.

Next to hit the stage Tuesday evening was the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra (WVSO), who’s taking orders from a new maestro.

WVSO brass and percussion musicians played patriotic music to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, under the direction of Maurice Cohn.

Cohn was recently appointed to Music Director for the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. He’s had previous stops at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Symphony, Utah Symphony, Amarillo Symphony, Colorado Music Festival, and Symphoria New York.

Cohn is a native of Galesburg, Illinois, and has been living in Charleston since the Fall of 2022.

“I am thrilled that the WVSO is part of the city’s 4th of July events,” said Cohn. “Music is an essential element of how we tell the story of America.”

Some of the selections from the orchestra’s performance included Joplin’s Ragtime Dance, the Armed Forces Salute, and you can’t forget about John Denver’s Country Roads. It all led up to the 9:30 p.m. firework display over the Kanawha River, put on by the City of Charleston.

The 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta and Independence Day holiday both going out on a high note, and with a bang.