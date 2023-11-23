Thanksgiving holiday doesn’t stop gas restoration efforts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mountaineer Gas said Thursday that service has been restored to 96% of its main distribution line through Charleston’s West Side following the Nov. 10 water main break that flooded the system.

Amy Goodwin

The Thanksgiving Day statement said the company anticipated the main line being fully restored in three days.

There remain a number individual residences with gas line damage from the water break, Mountaineer Gas crews and contractors are still working on those including cleaning out lines and replacing damaged appliances.

Mountaineer Gas also said Thursday it has now fully restored service to 1,250 customers.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said West Side residents continued to be the focus of much community activity on Thanksgiving.

“On this Thanksgiving holiday, we give thanks to the many members of our community who have come together to support our West Side residents – checking on neighbors, helping serve meals, going door-to-door, distributing needed supplies and meals, and working together during a very difficult time for many of our families,” Goodwin said. “Thank you for lending a helping hand and embodying the spirit of compassion and community that defines the essence of this holiday.”