Thanksgiving dinner giveaway in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. — Approximately 150 families now have a full Thanksgiving meal after a giveaway Tuesday by the Nitro Food Pantry.

Nitro Mission Director Bill Fortune said they met some real needs Tuesday.

“All of us go to the grocery store and we know what the prices are,” Fortune said. “All of these people are low-income or most of them. That’s our mission—to feed the hungry.”

Families received a turkey and all the trimmings while smaller families and single individuals received a turkey breast and trimmings.

Fortune said they used to do a sit down dinner for about 500 people at Thanksgiving but COVID changed things.

“That kind of went away. We didn’t want to take a chance of getting that many people together,” Fortune said.

Tuesday’s giveaway occurred in the parking lot of the Sattes Community Center.