Tennessee police solve cold case involving Charleston man

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Tennessee police department has positively identified the remains of a body as a Charleston man.

According to the Kingston Police Department, the remains of Jerry D. Holbert were found in the Holston River on Aug. 11, 2003.

Holbert was reported missing before the discovery of the body. Investigators said Holbert, who had dementia, was supposed to board a bus for Ohio at the time of his disappearance and may have walked onto the wrong bus.

Holbert had no identification with him at the time of his death.

Kingsport police said foul play is not suspected.

The police department credited improved DNA analysis for making the identification possible; detectives were able to identify DNA on the body with the DNA of a Holbert family member.