Temporary portables for Herbert Hoover High School removed after 7 years

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — The temporary portables that have been used by the students of Herbert Hoover High School for over half of a decade now have finally been removed.

Since the new Herbert Hoover High School officially opened up to staff and students at the start of this school year, the Kanawha County Schools Facilities Planning department over the last month has been working to remove the portable structures from their location at Elkview Middle School.

KCS Facilities Planning Executive Director, Andrew Crawford told MetroNews the process wasn’t as simple as just moving the portables off the site, however, as they had to disassemble everything around and within the structures, as well, including plumbing, electrical, fire alarms, data access control, and the breezeways, walkways and wooden roofs built around them.

Crawford said, then, when crews actually got down to removing the portables themselves from the structures they were on, they ran into even more work to get them taken apart– this time it was work they weren’t expecting.

“Some of the portables had axles removed during installation for some reason, nobody is sure quite why, so we had to bring in welders to reinstall some of those axles for transport,” Crawford said.

Crawford said some of the portables are now being temporarily stored at the former Herbert Hoover High School and gradually being transported by truck to a permanent location for them to be kept.

He went on to say that after removing the portables from their concrete foundations, work will have to be done to re-construct part of Elkview Middle’s parking lot back to what it was, and re-install guardrails and fencing.

Crawford said, however, it’s great to have the students in an actual building again and out of the temporary structures.

“I’m sure they’re very excited to have a state-of-the-art facility that they now have up at the new Hoover, and I’m sure Elkview Middle is happy to get their grounds back to what it was before the flood, as well,” he said.

Herbert Hoover High was subjected to attend the portables for a total of 7 years after their former high school was destroyed in the devastating 2016 flood which had swept through the area. Crawford said it was about one of the longest times students have ever had to attend portable buildings for school in the county, and it served them as well as it could.

“It was probably the best option available to keep the kids at their own school while the new facility was being built,” he said.

Crawford said Clendenin Elementary School, another area school destroyed in the flood, is still attending portables at Bridge Elementary until construction is completed on its new facility. He said they anticipate that school to be ready for students to return by next fall.