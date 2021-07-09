Teenager pleads guilty to charges stemming from December 2020 murders

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A teenager has entered a guilty plea connected to the murder of an Elkview family.

Rebecca Lynn Walker, 17, pleaded guilty this week to four counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in connection with the December 2020 act.

A family member discovered the bodies of 37-year-old Daniel Dale Long, 39-year-old Risa Mae Saunders, 12-year-old Gage Ripley and 3-year-old Jameson Long at a Cemetery Hill Drive residence. The person had tried to get in touch with the family a day before the discovery and found the front door of the home unlocked.

Walker will be sentenced on Sept. 23 and faces 10 years in prison.

A 16-year-old juvenile was previously charged with the murders. According to Kanawha County authorities, the teenagers knew each other.