Teenager killed in Lincoln County crash

FERRELLSBURG, W.Va. — A crash on state Route 10 in Lincoln County Thursday morning left a Chapmanville Regional High School student dead and a second student injured.

They were on their way to school when the crash occurred at around 6:30 in the Ferrellsburg community, near Harts, in Lincoln County.

State police said the vehicle went across the center line, ran off the highway into a ditch and overturned.

Both the 17-year-old boy who was driving and a 15-year-old girl who was the passenger were ejected from the vehicle. The driver died and the passenger was taken by helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Interim Logan County School Superintendent Jeff Huffman said grief counseling is available at the school.

“This is an extremely difficult time for our community, and Logan County Schools will

provide counseling and mental health supports for our students for as long as is

needed,” Huffman said in a statement. “We extend our sympathy to the families involved as we all work through the tragic events of this morning.”

The counseling will be available Friday at the school even through schools will be closed for Veterans Day.

According to a news release, those unable to travel to the school, they may call 304-855-4522 during school hours, or they may text 304-687-6027 after school hours to be connected to counseling support.