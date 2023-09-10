Teenager hospitalized after St. Albans area shooting

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A 19-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting that took place Saturday evening in Kanawha County.

Jonathan Smith
(WVRJA)

Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said the victim was arguing with a man identified as Jonathan Bradley Smith, 25, of St. Albans, at the GoMart on West Main Street in St. Albans when Smith took out a gun and shot the victim in the chest.

Smith left the scene but was located a short time later by deputies. Smith admitted to investigators he shot the man during the fight.

Smith is charged with one count of malicious assault.

The shooting victim is hospitalized in critical condition.

