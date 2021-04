KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A teenager was injured Monday evening in a head-on crash involving an all-terrain vehicle and a car.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 4500 block of North Grapevine Road in Sissonville.

Deputies said the teenager broke his leg and was flown to a nearby hospital.

The department did not provide information about the driver or possible charges.