Strike from Teamsters workers with Coca-Cola could be a lengthy one

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With no new deal in place and their current contract expiring midnight Tuesday, Teamsters Local 175 is now on strike with Coca-Cola.

Teamsters Local 175 President Ken Hall said Tuesday that over 100 workers have voted to go on strike at midnight. He updated Teamsters workers during a meeting Tuesday night on the progress made with Coca-Cola, or lack thereof.

Hall said that a last ditch effort was made by the union with the company to try and settle the dispute, but nothing had changed and no progress was made.

“We requested that a federal mediator meet with the company to resolve the dispute, unfortunately the company is not willing to move off their position to cut the pay of employees and eliminate their jobs,” Hall said.

The strike from Teamsters drivers comes following a proposal made by Coca-Cola suggested cutting off the employees from delivering Coke products and instead directly shipping them to warehouses like Sheetz, who have entered into their own agreement with Coke on how they will obtain their products and put them in their stores. Sheetz employees would bring the products from the warehouse to their stores.

The Teamsters employees rejected the proposal and were put off by the move made by Sheetz with the soft-drink company.

Hall added that with this strike of workers in Charleston and Logan, it could very easily start a domino effect of workers in other areas to follow suit.

“They will probably extend that picket line to other locations in Bluefield, Parkersburg, and Clarksburg,” said Hall. “If that be the case, that would be a total of over 200 people on strike.”

This strike may even reach Teamsters workers outside of West Virginia. Hall said a similar proposal was put up in a neighboring state.

“There’s a possibility that this strike could extend into Ohio where there’s another 1,000 Teamsters members,” Hall said.

The last time a strike came about between Coca-Cola and Teamsters employees was in Huntington back in 2000. That strike lasted 21 weeks. Picket lines were extended across the entire state of West Virginia. Hall said there’s no timetable for how long this strike could last.

“It is hard to say how long it’ll last,” he said. “This company unlike any other company I’ve negotiated with is so unpredictable. They make decisions that make no sense to anyone.”

What’s puzzling to Local 175 President is why Coca-Cola would make such a proposal when their biggest competitor doesn’t operate that way. Hall claims Pepsi sells more products in West Virginia and have them delivered using multiple accounts, including Sheetz. Also, an agreement with Sheetz means a loss of Teamsters jobs, according to Hall.

“I’m hopeful that a company like Sheetz would reevaluate where they’re at,” said Hall. “Maybe that would help Coke to understand that what they’re doing is not right.”