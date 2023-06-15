Teamsters 175 makes new offer in hopes of resolving dispute with Coca-Cola

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Teamsters Local 175 is offering to take remaining issues in a contract dispute with Coca-Cola Consolidated to a neutral third-party.

“It’s going to take something like that to resolve this issue,” Local 175 President Ken Hall said Thursday. “So my thought is, let’s do this up front instead of having someone give us that kind of guidance five months after we’ve been on strike.”

Hall called the offer, “Our last attempt without having to go on strike.”

Members of the South Charleston-based local have been working without a contract since April 25. They manned picket lines for two days but then returned to work. Local 175, which covers about 100 Coke drivers in the Charleston and Logan areas, received support during that stoppage from Teamsters locals in Bluefield, Parkersburg and Clarksburg.

Hall said the main sticking points continue to be Coca-Cola Consolidated’s decision to contract with Sheetz for direct delivers of its products to Sheetz warehouses and the company’s decision to use a third-party vendor to deliver fountain drink supplies to its customers.

The union has filed a handful of grievances over those two issues. Hall said the move hurts the commission that union drivers can earn. He’s proposing a panel made up of members that have union and company interests to hear the issues.

“We propose that we take those grievances to a neutral grievance panel and present the case and let them make a decision,” Hall said. “It should provide guidance to both parties on what should be done to resolve this.”

Hall said a long strike would hurt both the union members, who would lose their commissions, and the company, which would lose customers.

“We think that somebody needs to be the adult in the room and we don’t want to see a strike occur if there’s a way for us to prevent it but it takes two to tango on this issue,” Hall said.

MetroNews reached out to Coca-Cola Consolidated Director of Communications Natalie Arrowood about the union’s offer.

“We’ve discussed meeting with the union and remain committed to working with them on an equitable resolution while continuing to provide great service to our customers,” Arrowood said.