Team CPD Cornhole Tournament set for Saturday for a good cause

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The inaugural “Team CPD Cornhole Tournament” to benefit the Charleston Police Department’s new mentoring program is set for Saturday.

All proceeds will go to funding Team CPD, standing for “Children Pursuing Dreams.” The Charleston Police Department will work with teens from across the city to help them become better citizens and assist them with earning community service hours.

Citizens can sign up a four-person team online at the event’s Facebook page or the morning of at Laidley Field from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The cost is $40 per team and it’s double elimination. The bags will begin to fly at around 10:30 a.m.

Event organizers, Lt. David Payne, Charleston Police Department and Ron Clark of the 304 Hole Hunters appeared on 580-LIVE this week and said they expect around 80 teams for cornhole.

“We have huge support from the city,” Payne said. “It’s one of the great things about this city. It really makes it easy to serve and protect in this city because we know that the city really supports the police department.”

In addition to the tournament, there will be a car show for emergency service vehicles, Drug Take-Back Day, inflatable rides for the kids, appearances by child favorite mascots and West Virginia hero Woody Williams.

“He’s actually going to be escorted into the stadium at 9:30 in the batmobile. He’s really excited about that, he’s going to be our guest of honor,” Payne said of the Medal of Honor recipient Williams.

There will be plenty of prizes given out including for the cornhole winners: 1st place $300, 2nd place $200, 3rd place $100. Payne said there will also be an opportunity to win one of two trips to Orlando that includes roundtrip airfare tickets. Collectibles and police merchandise will also be given out.

Clark encourages residents who may not have enough people for a cornhole team to still come out.

“I’ve been contacted by several people looking for partners. So if you don’t have a partner, come on out and chances are we’ll get somebody there to get you signed up as a team,” he said.

Payne hopes for the event to be one of the largest community events of the year.

Team CPD will allow a teen to be assigned to an officer for mentoring, activities such as helping cut someone’s grass, shoveling snow at an elderly person’s residence, and learning basic life skills, a release said.

For participation in this program, scholarships will be awarded to one high school student from each side of town (East, West, and South) in memory of Ptlm. Cassie Johnson.