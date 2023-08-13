Teachers and students of Kanawha County Schools start this week

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –The school year has arrived for Kanawha County teachers and soon will too for their students.

Teachers and school service personnel reported to school Monday. The first day for students is Friday, August 18.

President of the American Federation-Teachers (AFT) Fred Albert called it the most wonderful time of the year.

“We’re hopeful that our students are going to love coming back to school,” Albert said. “They’re excited and I’m seeing excitement too in our educators.”

It’s a profession Albert has loved for a long time. He was a teacher himself for more than 30 years.

“I love it so dearly, the teaching profession, which I say makes all other professions possible,” he said.

Albert noticed the improving test scores from students in the county and across the state following the release of assessment scores from the state department of education last week. He said the numbers are trending in the right direction, but there’s still more work to be done.

“We know we have a lot more work to do, but this is encouraging,” Albert said about the test scores.

Albert is also ready to see how students do with the new “Ready, Read, Write” initiative this year.

Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools Briana Warner said there are still some vacant teaching positions in the county, but they’re in a much better situation this year than previous years.

“Everything is changing on a daily basis as folks are hired,” Warner said. “Currently, we’re at about 20 posted teaching positions, which is ahead of where we’ve been in previous years. We have many more vacancies in service and other positions.”

The Third Grade Success Act, which was signed in the regular session earlier this year, allowed for more aides and other service personnel to be implemented into schools.

“We are actively recruiting for special education aides, bus operators and other contracted service positions and we’ll continue to hire through next week and into the school year,” said Warner.