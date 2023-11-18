Teacher charged in sexual misconduct investigation

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — A now former teacher at Ravenswood High School is being held on $200,000 bail after being charged Friday with sex-related crimes involving a student.

Brent Michael Jones, 33, was charged with two counts of sexual misconduct, according to Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger.

Investigators said they learned of the situation Thursday and began an investigation. Mellinger said it’s believed the misconduct had been happening for some time.

Jones was fired from his teaching job Friday.

He’s being held at the South Central Regional Jail.