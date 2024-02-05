TC Energy headed downtown

The company, which manages the Columbia Gas Transmission and Columbia Gulf Transmission systems, plans to build a new headquarters on the property where Casci has been located between the Boulevard, Virginia and Clendenin streets.

“The new Charleston office not only signifies our commitment to Charleston and the state of West Virginia but also celebrates the rich history and significance of energy in the region,” the company said. “With this move, we are not only investing in our 450 employees in Charleston but also contributing to the growth and vitality of the community.”

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin applauded the decision.

“We are thrilled TC Energy has made the decision to remain in Charleston, invest in a new facility along Kanawha Boulevard, and bring the company’s 450 employees to our Downtown,” Goodwin said. “TC Energy has had a strong presence in Charleston since the 1950s and its employees continue to play a critical role in delivering energy throughout our country. The new $60 million facility, along with TC Energy’s move, will contribute to our local economy and help strengthen our community – further supporting our local restaurants, shops, and businesses.”

The current Casci building, which was at one time the home of Sears Department Store, will be replaced by a new building built by Remington Development Corporation. Completion is expected by 2025 with move-in scheduled for 2026.

TC Energy currently occupies the former Columbia Gas building on MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston.

The Casci building once had about 700 workers in downtown Charleston but the Covid Pandemic sent about 95% of the workforce home to work remotely. Those workers never returned to the downtown location.

TC Energy told MetroNews the new building “will be better suited for our needs (for our ~450 employees in the current office) and offers a modern design, rooftop patio and ample parking at no cost to employees. It also includes an additional 20,000 sq. foot warehouse space.”

Goodwin said the headquarters will add to the energy in that part of the Capital City.

“You’ve got the renovations of the Coliseum and Convention Center. We’re talking about re-visioning, reimagining the Municipal Auditorium, the new hotel going up on the (Town Center) Sears lot, we’re talking about the new Capital Sports Complex,” Goodwin said.

Workers are helping drive the investment, Goodwin said.

“They say, ‘I want to be downtown. I want to be able to walk to go to lunch or run on the Boulevard or have all of the immensities the downtown has,’” Goodwin said.