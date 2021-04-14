Taylor funeral scheduled for Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Funeral services for K.J. Taylor will take place Friday, the city of Charleston announced Wednesday.

Taylor, a Capital High School student, died last week in a shooting on the city’s West Side. The Charleston Police Department has not released information about a possible suspect.

Friday’s services will begin with a visitation and funeral at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The visitation will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the funeral starting at 11 a.m. Social distancing will be enforced, and facial coverings will be required.

The Taylor family has requested attendees not take photos or videos during the ceremony.

A small ceremony will follow the ceremony; a procession will go from the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center to Laidley Field, where there will be a balloon release. Another gathering will then take place at the 2nd Avenue Community Center at 1411 2nd Ave.