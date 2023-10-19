Target to soon open in Putnam County

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Consumers in Putnam County will soon have a Target store of their very own to shop at.

The store’s new location at Liberty Square Shopping Center in Teays Valley is set to open this Sunday, Oct. 22.

Putnam County Chamber of Commerce President Ashley Glance told MetroNews that getting a Target in the area has been a longtime endeavor.

“Target has been a store that our land developer who owns Liberty Square has been very interested in getting into the plaza for many, many years, and so being able to have that for the residents of Putnam County is not only a great need, but a great success,” said Glance.

Glance said Teays Valley is centrally-positioned between the Southridge and Barboursville Target locations, and the new store there will now save residents from having to make the 20 – 30 minute drive in either direction to shop at one.

She said the new store is just a little under 100,000 sq. ft., offering the same amenities that any other Target has to offer, but with a slightly fresher look.

“It actually is a beautiful new design of a Target, so it does look a little bit different but it has all of the same great products,” she said.

Glance said it will be a great asset to have in the Putnam County community.

“We’re delighted to have this addition to our Liberty Square Shopping Center and we are very grateful to the property owner and to Target for all of their dedicated efforts that brought it to fruition,” she said.

Glance said Putnam County has been on a path of development for a while, with Target being just one more example of that in the community.

She said the Chamber of Commerce has had a ribbon-cutting on a new business coming to the area every week for the past four weeks now.

Putnam County is only continuing its process of growth and development, Glance said, and they are looking to add even more businesses both big and small to the area.

“Putnam County is a phenomenal place to live and to be able to add businesses that serve our community is great,” Glance said. “Basically, you know, the thing that we like to say is ‘we have access to everything you want, but we 100% have everything you need.”

While a public ribbon-cutting event will not be held for the new Target, people can begin their shopping experience there Sunday at the store’s regular hours from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. The store is now located at 300 Liberty Square.