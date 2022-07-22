Target opening a store in Teays Valley

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Retail giant Target is coming to Putnam County.

The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce confirmed on Friday that Target will be an anchor tenant at Liberty Square Shopping Center in Teays Valley. The Target store will be approximately 100,000 square feet occupying the space adjacent to Planet Fitness.

“Target will be a great anchor tenant at Liberty Square, and we are thrilled to welcome this nationally recognized retailer to the property,” said T.J. Summers, Liberty Square’s manager for the 260,000-square-foot retail property.

“The Target guest experience is a perfect match for Liberty Square and the entire Teays Valley community.”

Target is based in Minneapolis, MN, with nearly 2,000 stores in the United States.

The anticipated opening for Target is 2023.