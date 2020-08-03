Talks continue with Yeager, Kanawha County Schools over aviation education

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials at Yeager Airport are pushing for an aviation education with Kanawha County Schools.

At the airport’s most recent board meeting, Director Nick Keller said there has been talks with the West Virginia Department of Education and Kanawha County Schools officials on how to make it happen.

“We can start bringing kids up here of all ages on tours and really start offering aviation courses in high schools in Kanawha County,” Keller said.

The airport is set to be the host of the Marshall University School of Aviation in the fall semester of 2021. Keller said it could all make for a pipeline from Kanawha County Schools to Marshall and Yeager.

“If you want to be an aviation maintenance technician, a mechanic, a pilot, get into aviation management, you can take classes in high school and be on that pathway. Then people can partner with Marshall after high school.”

Construction on the aviation school and opening remain on schedule despite the COVID-19 pandemic.