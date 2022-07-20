Switzer sets sights on coaching following retirement from play

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Former high school football standout Ryan Switzer describes his retirement from professional football as “bittersweet,” but he is excited about future opportunities involving football.

Switzer, a Charleston native who played at George Washington High School, announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday. Switzer, 27, cited a recent injury as a reason, noting it prevents him from meeting the physical demands of the sports.

Switzer played four seasons as a wide receiver and punt returner at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before playing on multiple NFL teams over five NFL seasons.

“It just seems like everything just flew by,” Switzer said on Tuesday’s “MetroNews Statewide Sportsline.”

“I know they always say that when you’re in it, but looking back on it now, I think my immediate feeling is super proud and grateful for the things I was able to do and accomplish.”

Switzer received the Kennedy Award in 2011 and 2012, recognizing his efforts as West Virginia’s most outstanding football player.

Switzer is not interested in leaving football; he said he has an urge to coach.

“When you dissect it and look at it all from a third-person point-of-view, it’s incredible,” he said. “I fell in love with that process and realized that coaching was something I wanted to do when I was done.”

Switzer said he was not sure if he wanted to work with an NFL team or search for opportunities in college football, but he noted there are “some things in the works.”

In the meantime, Switzer plans to take the next few months off as he and his wife prepare for their second child.

“There are some things I anticipate doing,” he said. “One of them being heading up to Morgantown and spending some time with Coach [Nea] Brown. Coach Brown has been a great influence on me in the last couple of months. I think he and I are going to be able to connect and him kind of be a mentor in my coaching journey.”