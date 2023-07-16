Swimming with Deonco program drawing much interest to teach kids to swim

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Swimming With Deonco, the newly-launched free swim lessons currently underway at the South Charleston Community Center, have so far garnered much interest following the program’s inception on July 10.

The learn to swim program was an effort started by South Charleston resident Joniesha Jonhnson after her son, Deonco Howard drowned in the Kanawha River on June 18, 2022. Johnson said she got inspired to help give other kids a chance to learn to swim as a way to turn Deonco’s death into something positive that would benefit the community.

The community center’s Recreation Director Shawn Zuniga said the sessions for the program are already booked until December.

“There has been a lot of interest and I think the main thing is that Deonco’s memory is living on,” Zuniga said.

Zuniga said he sees many kids that are scared to get in the water, so it’s crucial to have the opportunity at gaining the knowledge and skill to reduce that fear at an early age. He also said it’s important that people work to reduce tragedies as a result of swimming.

“You see drownings in the U.S. everyday, I think it comes out to be about 11 unintentional drownings a day, and about 4,000 deaths a year I believe, so it’s very important to learn how to swim,” Zuniga said.

One parent was at the community center pool with her kids for their second day of the program. Andrea Alden has two kids enrolled in the program and she said so far it has been very productive and fun for them, and she sees them catching on quickly.

While her kids knew the basics to swimming she hopes this program will further help to strengthen their knowledge of the activity and reinforce what they have already learned.

“They were able to swim with a life jacket on and a little bit of assistance if they took it off, but I’m hoping this will just kind of further reiterate those lessons we taught them at home,” said Alden.

She said while swimming is a fun activity to do in the state and there are a lot of options to do so, it can also be unpredictable and one can never be too sure.

“You can never be too safe in the water, that’s one of the biggest concerns I have as a parent, taking my kids around water, and there’s a lot of outdoor kayaking and the rivers, there’s somewhere to swim all over our state and we want to make sure that everybody is staying safe,” said Alden.

A total of four swimming sessions for the program are being held this year two days a week. However, the next available sign up to enroll in a session is in December.

“There are too many unintentional drownings that go on here and if we can offer things to prevent that then we will,” Zuniga said.

Zuniga said that after seeing much success so far with the Swimming With Deonco program, they plan for it to continue.

The program is free but parents will need their child’s medical card to sign up. You can call the South Charleston Community Center at (304)744-4731 to learn more about it.