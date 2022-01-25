Swearingen named next St. Mary’s Medical Center COO

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — St. Mary’s Medical Center on Monday named Angie Swearingen as its next chief operating officer.

Swearingen has served as the facility’s vice president of finance and chief financial officer for the past 11 years. She has 25 years of health care experience with facilities in West Virginia and South Carolina.

“St. Mary’s is a special place built upon a foundation of faith by the Pallottine Missionary Sisters,” Swearingen said in a statement. “It is exciting, as we approach the 100-year anniversary of St. Mary’s, to be leading this organization to further the Mission of the Sisters and continue our work with Mountain Health leadership on creating a regional health care destination.”

Swearingen replaces Todd Campbell, who ended his 20 years with St. Mary’s Medical Center last Friday.

Rob Kaczmarczyk will serve as the next vice president of finance. He most recently served as the facility’s director of finance.