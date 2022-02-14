Sutton reviews RCCR application decision on Monday’s 580-LIVE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Matt Sutton, Chief of Staff for Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says confirms there are ‘no applications put forth for low-barrier shelter or transitional housing funding’ as the city reviews how to spend remaining ARP funding.

Last week, the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal (RCCR) asked for the city for a delay of consideration for funding to establish a low-barrier shelter with tiny homes and to create a day shelter on the West Side.

In a letter to Charleston City Manager Jonathan Storage, executive director of RCCR Kevin Jones said, “RCCR believes that both projects require further input from the community at large, the city of Charleston and RCCR’s partner organizations.”

On Monday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS, Sutton said there were questions following RCCR’s application. He noted that the pause of the applications puts it out of the current round of funding consideration.

“The mayor had a lot of questions including location, the continuation of the program after four years being one and the other being is this the step we need? Or do we need a step before this which is a true low-barrier shelter,” Sutton said.

Previously, RCCR said it wanted more than $3.5 million to build the low-barrier shelter and staff it for four years. The proposal included 25 homes measuring 8 feet by 8 feet and supplied by the company Pallet and made on site.

The coalition also asked for over $1 million to create a day shelter for those experiencing homelessness. The city has $37 million in ARP funding.

“The transitional shelter, which are popping up across the country, has been effective in making sure that people get the life skills they need in order to go back in and live in a home full-time by themselves,” Sutton said of a transitional shelter.

The city’s ARP Committee has a scheduled meeting Wednesday to create their recommended allocation plan which they will propose to the full Council for approval. A resolution introducing the recommendations will take place at City Council on Feb.22.