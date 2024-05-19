Suspects detained following drive-by shooting near Shawnee Sports Complex

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Several people have been detained after a drive-by shooting in Kanawha County.

Deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 200 block of Smoot Avenue near the Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute after Kanawha County Metro 911 received calls around 3 p.m. Sunday that shots had been fired in the area.

Authorities said the suspects fled in an SUV. Nitro Police detained the suspects on Tyler Ridge Road near Cross Lanes.

No injuries were reported.

The West Virginia Soccer Association Open Cup is currently taking place at the complex. All activities at the complex were suspended Sunday.

West Virginia State University was also placed on lockdown; however, the lockdown has been lifted and deputies reported this was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community, according to a press release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Names of the suspects have not been released. An investigation continues.